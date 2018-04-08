Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 3,769,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,873,000 after buying an additional 707,896 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan K. Drath sold 13,904 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $879,706.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,160.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ENR. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of ENR opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,510.12, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. Energizer Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $573.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. Energizer had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 274.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/energizer-holdings-inc-enr-holdings-lowered-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.