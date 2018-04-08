Energy Focus Inc (EFOI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Energy Focus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Energy Focus reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Focus will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Focus.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 43.83% and a negative net margin of 56.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFOI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 4.24% of Energy Focus worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFOI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.16. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, installation and sale of lighting systems. The Company is engaged in developing and selling of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for military maritime market, and general commercial and industrial markets.

