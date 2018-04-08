Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) Receives $3.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFOI. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 4.24% of Energy Focus worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFOI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,585. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.03.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 43.83% and a negative net margin of 56.77%. research analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

