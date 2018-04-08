Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.80 Million Stake in Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,049,901 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Energy Transfer Equity worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity in the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer Equity during the fourth quarter valued at about $909,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer Equity during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity by 1,626.0% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,490,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114,151 shares during the period. Finally, KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer Equity during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETE opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15,313.08, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Energy Transfer Equity has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Energy Transfer Equity had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Equity will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer Equity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer Equity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer Equity in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Energy Transfer Equity in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.80 Million Stake in Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/energy-transfer-equity-ete-shares-sold-by-renaissance-technologies-llc-updated.html.

Energy Transfer Equity Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.