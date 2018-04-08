Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07

News headlines about Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Energy Transfer Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.3906232668613 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ETP stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,812,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $19,252.96, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Energy Transfer Partners had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.54%. analysts expect that Energy Transfer Partners will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Energy Transfer Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Energy Transfer Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

In other Energy Transfer Partners news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $78,476.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products.

