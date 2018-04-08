EnerSys (ENS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENS. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sidoti downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CL King raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.49. The company had a trading volume of 210,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,168. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $2,786.60, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $658.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 14.74%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

