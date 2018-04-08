Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in EnerSys (ENS)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of EnerSys worth $28,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,907.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. EnerSys had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $658.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CL King upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sidoti cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/enersys-ens-shares-sold-by-geode-capital-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.