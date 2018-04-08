Engility Holdings, Inc. (EGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EGL) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Engility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Engility posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Engility will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Engility.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $464.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.01 million. Engility had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 1.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Engility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo set a $25.00 price target on Engility and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Drexel Hamilton downgraded Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engility in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engility has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Engility stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. 164,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,053. The company has a market capitalization of $899.41, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.79. Engility has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGL. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Engility by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 702,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 314,338 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Engility by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 378,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Engility by 1,156.4% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 82,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 76,322 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Engility in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Engility in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Engility Company Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc (Engility) is a provider of systems engineering services, training, program management, and operational support for the United States Government worldwide. The Company’s business is focused on providing a range of engineering, technical, analytical, advisory, training, logistics and support services.

