Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 49,717 Shares of Eni (E)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eni (NYSE:E) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 49,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of E. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ENI by 39.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ENI by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ENI by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

E has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.44 to $34.24 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NYSE:E opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eni has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $66,269.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.6444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.75%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 44 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Ghana, and Mozambique.

