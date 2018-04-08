EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase cut shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase currently has $17.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.93.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,550.45, a PE ratio of 352.50 and a beta of 2.47.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. State Street Corp raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 88,387 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

