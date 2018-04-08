Roth Capital Analysts Give Enphase Energy (ENPH) a $6.00 Price Target

Roth Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Enphase Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.14. 1,583,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $417.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.37. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Humberto Garcia sold 16,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $45,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,677 shares in the company, valued at $267,847.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,537 shares of company stock valued at $351,934. 17.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/enphase-energy-enph-given-a-6-00-price-target-by-roth-capital-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.