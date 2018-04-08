Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $11.47 Million Position in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 462,150 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.34% of Ensco worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ensco by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,257,622 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $285,202,000 after buying an additional 15,071,031 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Ensco by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,008,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $106,430,000 after buying an additional 11,626,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Ensco by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,811,810 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $94,397,000 after buying an additional 5,205,307 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in Ensco by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 7,705,642 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after buying an additional 5,182,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Ensco by 8,457.4% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,422,263 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after buying an additional 3,382,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ensco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray lowered shares of Ensco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.66.

NYSE:ESV opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,062.32, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Ensco plc has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.21 million. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. analysts expect that Ensco plc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ensco-plc-esv-holdings-cut-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp-updated-updated.html.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.