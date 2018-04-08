Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,929 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,060 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ensco were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ensco by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 733,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 406,972 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ensco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ensco by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 7,705,642 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $45,540,000 after buying an additional 5,182,896 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ensco by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 465,276 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 136,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ensco by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,241 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESV opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,062.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Ensco plc has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ensco had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Ensco plc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

ESV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ensco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray cut shares of Ensco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

