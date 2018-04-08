Enservco (ENSV) Issues Earnings Results

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.13 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 89.94% and a negative net margin of 43.71%.

ENSV opened at $0.90 on Friday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enservco stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,832 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 0.95% of Enservco worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/enservco-ensv-posts-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-03-eps-updated-updated.html.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation provides well and fluid management services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. The Company’s services include frac water heating, hot oiling and acidizing (well enhancement services), and water transfer, water treatment, water hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental (fluid management services) and other general oilfield services.

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.