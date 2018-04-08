Seaport Global Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Seaport Global Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENTG. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Entegris from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.27.

ENTG stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4,922.10, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Entegris has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $38.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.68 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $5,859,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,012 shares in the company, valued at $19,452,281.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Sauer sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $144,964.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,754 shares of company stock worth $11,317,780. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 149.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

