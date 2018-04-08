Entercom Communications (ETM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) will report $318.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Entercom Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the lowest is $316.85 million. Entercom Communications reported sales of $97.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entercom Communications will report full-year sales of $318.43 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Entercom Communications.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Entercom Communications had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $246.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETM. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entercom Communications in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 640,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $6,137,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,971,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,680,492.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,971,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,520,375.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,540,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,058,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,318,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 18,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 1,194,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,663. The company has a market cap of $1,302.17, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Entercom Communications has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

