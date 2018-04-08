Entergy (ETR) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Entergy (NYSE:ETR) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 217,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,165,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 39.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 745,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,941,000 after purchasing an additional 209,825 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14,277.22, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Entergy has a twelve month low of $71.95 and a twelve month high of $87.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Entergy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $39,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alyson M. Mount sold 10,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $816,086.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

