EntreMed, Inc. (CASI) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EntreMed, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given EntreMed an industry rank of 179 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASI. BidaskClub upgraded EntreMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EntreMed in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EntreMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

In other EntreMed news, Director Wei-Wu He purchased 3,086,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,987.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder China Growth Fund Idg-Accel II acquired 3,086,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $9,845,673.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EntreMed by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EntreMed by 488.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 187,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EntreMed by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EntreMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EntreMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. 4,549,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,432. EntreMed has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $558.29, a PE ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.90.

EntreMed (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). analysts forecast that EntreMed will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About EntreMed

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma.

