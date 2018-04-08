Epson (SEKEY) and Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Epson (OTCMKTS: SEKEY) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Epson to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Epson and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epson 4.21% 8.78% 4.41% Epson Competitors -12.14% -13.53% -2.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Epson and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A Epson Competitors 136 729 1389 49 2.59

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.52%. Given Epson’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Epson has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Epson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Epson has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epson’s peers have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Epson and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Epson $9.14 billion $430.69 million 14.09 Epson Competitors $1.45 billion $9.02 million 18.69

Epson has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Epson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Epson pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Epson pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 31.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Epson beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others. The company's Visual Communications segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3LCD projectors for business, education, and the home markets; high-temperature polysilicon TFT LCD panels for 3LCD projectors; and smart eyewear. Its Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers watches and watch movements; sensing systems and equipment; built-in sensors used in the personal health and sports fields, etc.; industrial robots and other production systems; and electronic devices. This segment also designs, manufactures, and sells electronic devices, such as crystal units, crystal oscillators, and quartz sensors for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications; and CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications, as well as provides metal powders and surface finishing services. Seiko Epson Corporation was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

