S&T (SANT) Given a €21.00 Price Target at equinet

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been assigned a €21.00 ($25.93) price target by equities research analysts at equinet in a report released on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SANT. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($22.22) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of ETR SANT opened at €20.14 ($24.86) on Thursday. S&T has a 12 month low of €9.93 ($12.26) and a 12 month high of €22.98 ($28.37).

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/equinet-analysts-give-s21-00-price-target-updated.html.

S&T Company Profile

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Eastern Europe. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.