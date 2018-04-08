Jefferies Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hormel (HRL)

Hormel (NYSE:HRL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Hormel in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst A. Jagdale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Hormel’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Hormel (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRL. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Hormel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Hormel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

NYSE HRL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,524,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,656. Hormel has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,593.73, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel by 3,639.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after buying an additional 2,357,198 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Hormel by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,634,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,808,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hormel by 29.2% during the third quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,915,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,264,000 after buying an additional 1,563,700 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,684,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,069,000 after buying an additional 524,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel news, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $151,425.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,489.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Vorpahl sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $6,157,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,492 shares of company stock worth $7,011,105 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Hormel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

About Hormel

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

