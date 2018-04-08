Wendys Co to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendys in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $309.25 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Wendys to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Wendys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upgraded Wendys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Shares of WEN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,545. Wendys has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4,161.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Wendys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch acquired 5,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emil J. Brolick sold 540,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $9,264,855.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,371,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,513,251.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

