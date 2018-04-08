Equity Residential (EQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $631.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post sales of $631.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $628.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $633.90 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $604.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $631.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $630.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.83 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $67.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.62. 5,297,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $22,686.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.42. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $70.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.01%.

In related news, insider Ian Kaufman sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $39,795.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $26,122.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $819,000 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2,976.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3,348.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/equity-residential-eqr-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-631-00-million-updated.html.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.