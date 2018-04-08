ERA (ERA) Price Tops $0.0697 on Exchanges

ERA (CURRENCY:ERA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. ERA has a market capitalization of $23.17 million and $556.00 worth of ERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00001000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, ERA has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00685845 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014397 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00174763 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00035767 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050934 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ERA Coin Profile

ERA’s total supply is 378,033,143 coins and its circulating supply is 332,369,691 coins. The official website for ERA is www.eranetwork.net. ERA’s official Twitter account is @blakestarcoin. The Reddit community for ERA is /r/blakestar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERA

ERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is not presently possible to purchase ERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERA must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

