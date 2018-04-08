Eroscoin (ERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.78 Million

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Eroscoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Eroscoin has a market cap of $6.78 million and $95,490.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eroscoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00675192 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00174366 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Eroscoin

Eroscoin’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 tokens. Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews. The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Eroscoin is blog.eroscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Eroscoin

Eroscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Eroscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eroscoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eroscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

