EtherDelta Token Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (EDT)

EtherDelta Token (CURRENCY:EDT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. EtherDelta Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $8,670.00 worth of EtherDelta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherDelta Token token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EtherDelta Token has traded down 52.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00679180 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00174810 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

EtherDelta Token Profile

EtherDelta Token’s genesis date was December 24th, 2017. EtherDelta Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. EtherDelta Token’s official Twitter account is @etherdelta. EtherDelta Token’s official website is crowdsale.etherdelta.com.

Buying and Selling EtherDelta Token

EtherDelta Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase EtherDelta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherDelta Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherDelta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

