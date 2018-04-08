Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $99.88 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $99.88 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.08 or 0.00202021 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsquare, RightBTC, BitBay and BigONE. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.05682670 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00125692 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004139 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000628 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 101,043,841 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can’t shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic.”

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is not possible to buy Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges.

