Etheroll Hits Market Cap of $6.50 Million (DICE)

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Etheroll token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00013230 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and CryptoDerivatives. Etheroll has a total market cap of $6.50 million and $13,462.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etheroll has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00679408 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00174246 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035804 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Etheroll Profile

Etheroll launched on February 13th, 2017. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 tokens. Etheroll’s official website is etheroll.com. The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll. Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll.

Etheroll Token Trading

Etheroll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoDerivatives and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Etheroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etheroll must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etheroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

