Etherparty (FUEL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $759,067.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, EtherDelta and Gate.io. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $26.59 million and approximately $759,067.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Etherparty

Etherparty launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,669,793 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, ACX and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

