ETHGAS Market Cap Achieves $161,889.00 (CRYPTO:EGAS)

ETHGAS (CURRENCY:EGAS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. ETHGAS has a market cap of $161,889.00 and $0.00 worth of ETHGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETHGAS has traded flat against the US dollar. One ETHGAS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00687225 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00174231 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035796 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050810 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ETHGAS

ETHGAS was first traded on October 28th, 2017. ETHGAS’s total supply is 13,792,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,157,540 tokens. The official website for ETHGAS is www.ethgas.stream. ETHGAS’s official Twitter account is @eth_gas.

Buying and Selling ETHGAS

ETHGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy ETHGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHGAS must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ETHGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETHGAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.