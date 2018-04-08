Ethos (CRYPTO:ETHOS) One Day Volume Hits $3.43 Million

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. Ethos has a total market cap of $151.03 million and $3.43 million worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethos has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethos token can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00028393 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, EtherDelta, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00687024 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00174696 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035893 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00051052 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos launched on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,283,332 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethos created a platform that could provides a single point of interaction with the new economy. This Digital Wallet is the backbone for Ethos 's asset management and cryptocurrency services platform. “

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, EtherDelta, Cobinhood, Binance and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

