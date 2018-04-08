Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

“We believe this report should be viewed as neutral to positive for ADSK; while the overall ABI index ticked down m/m, recent readings indicate that architecture firm billings have now increased for 5 consecutive months, and 11 months of the last year. As a reminder, ADSK generates a sizable portion of its business from architecture firms with ~42% of revenue coming from its Architecture, Engineering, and Construction segment in FY18.”,” Evercore ISI’s analyst commented.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Autodesk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.52.

ADSK stock opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20. The company has a market cap of $27,950.34, a P/E ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 1.71. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $83.55 and a 1-year high of $141.26.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.74 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 206.64% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 20,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $2,570,369.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul D. Underwood sold 2,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $290,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,475 shares of company stock worth $6,094,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

