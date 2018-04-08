Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Share Price

Media headlines about Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eversource Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.8162913439496 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

ES traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,149. The stock has a market cap of $18,902.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.95%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

