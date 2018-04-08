Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eversource Energy (ES) Share Price

Press coverage about Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eversource Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7752505728787 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Eversource Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

ES stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,149. The company has a market cap of $18,902.25, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.95%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

