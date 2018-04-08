Evolus (EOLS) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $7.53

Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) hit a new 52-week high and low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 95062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $191.72 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company. The Company is focused on providing physicians and aesthetic procedures and treatments. It also focuses on offering the self-pay aesthetic market and its product candidate, PrabotulinumtoxinA (DWP-450), is an injectable 900 kilodalton, or kDa, botulinum toxin type designed to address the needs of the large and growing facial aesthetics market.

