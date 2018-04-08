Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a €36.00 ($44.44) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €38.70 ($47.78) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS set a €28.00 ($34.57) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase set a €25.00 ($30.86) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($41.98) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.80 ($41.73).

FRA EVK traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €29.04 ($35.85). 467,373 shares of the stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($33.06) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($40.70).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

