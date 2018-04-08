Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Insider Sells 8,539 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) insider James M. Irwin sold 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $181,795.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.38 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

AQUA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is focused on providing water treatment solutions. The Company is offering services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle needs. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of differentiated, proprietary technology solutions. The Company operates through three segments Industrial, Municipal and Products.

