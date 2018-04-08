eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE Corp (EWLL) Major Shareholder Sells $18,000.00 in Stock

eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE Corp (OTCMKTS:EWLL) major shareholder Bistromatics Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total value of $18,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bistromatics Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Bistromatics Inc. sold 100,000 shares of eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $8,000.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Bistromatics Inc. sold 100,000 shares of eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $7,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Bistromatics Inc. sold 246,100 shares of eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $27,071.00.

EWLL stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE Corp has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE Company Profile

eWellness Healthcare Corporation is a physical therapy telemedicine company, which offers insurance reimbursable real-time distance monitored treatments. The Company’s business model is to license its PHZIO (PHZIO) platform to any physical therapy (PT) clinic in the United States and to offer its PHZIO platform as a fully PT monitored corporate wellness program.

