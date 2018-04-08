Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $1.34 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00019326 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. Expanse has a market cap of $10.62 million and $2.00 million worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,956.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.86 or 0.05611170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $647.28 or 0.09316030 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.40 or 0.01675310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.02445570 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00197221 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00596104 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00074360 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 16,906,397 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,397 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expanse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.