ExxonMobil (XOM) Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,867,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 117,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allegis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $74.87 on Friday. ExxonMobil has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $322,131.84, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a $83.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

ExxonMobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

