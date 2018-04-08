F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $140.71 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $114.63 and a 1-year high of $153.91. The firm has a market cap of $8,702.07, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.07 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 19.79%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Reinland sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $288,935.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $396,544.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,542. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in F5 Networks by 16,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,010 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

