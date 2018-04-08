Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Share Price

Media headlines about Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fabrinet earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.0759922149542 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $30.61 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,141.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.41 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Fabrinet declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FN. ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $37.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In related news, insider David T. Mitchell sold 90,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $2,636,685.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,859.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $1,230,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,223.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,442 shares of company stock worth $8,360,899. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and test.

