Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $197.10 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $157.20 on Tuesday. Facebook has a one year low of $138.81 and a one year high of $195.32. The company has a market cap of $462,882.69, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total value of $7,140,733.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,661,089.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $9,748,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,520,955 shares of company stock worth $1,148,179,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $179,544,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 297,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,582,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

