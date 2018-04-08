Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $24,158,450.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $24,158,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 290,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total transaction of $44,700,600.00.

On Monday, April 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $22,611,300.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $22,556,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 140,200 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $21,527,710.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 152,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $25,441,347.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 465,400 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $85,535,866.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 440,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $80,955,600.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 456,800 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $83,854,776.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $39,410,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $39,908,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $157.20 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.81 and a twelve month high of $195.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $462,882.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.43 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $179,544,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 297,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,582,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $24,158,450.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/facebook-inc-fb-ceo-sells-24158450-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.