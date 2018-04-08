FactSet (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $192.00

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FactSet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of FactSet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of FactSet in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of FactSet in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FactSet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.00.

NYSE FDS opened at $193.65 on Wednesday. FactSet has a 12 month low of $155.09 and a 12 month high of $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $7,557.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. FactSet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that FactSet will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. FactSet’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

FactSet declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark J. Hale sold 48,001 shares of FactSet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total value of $9,524,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,759.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 1,186 shares of FactSet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.92, for a total transaction of $229,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,187 shares of company stock worth $9,952,828. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,091,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,448,000 after buying an additional 461,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,849,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,790,000 after buying an additional 91,419 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet by 33.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 254,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,923,000 after buying an additional 63,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,082,000 after buying an additional 59,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/factset-research-systems-fds-price-target-raised-to-192-00-updated.html.

FactSet Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.