FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $185.00 target price on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $465,173.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,773.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark J. Hale sold 48,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total value of $9,524,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,759.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,406 shares of company stock worth $10,957,561. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,790,000 after purchasing an additional 91,419 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.85. The company had a trading volume of 468,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,059.21, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $155.09 and a 12 month high of $217.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/factset-research-systems-inc-fds-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

About FactSet Research Systems

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.