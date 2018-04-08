Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.07

Press coverage about Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fanhua earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.270592683896 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $25.77 on Friday. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,501.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage; and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products that consist of individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual education annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

