Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.27

Media stories about Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) have been trending positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Farmers Capital Bank earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 44.8385231175836 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

FFKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of FFKT stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Farmers Capital Bank has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.48, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Farmers Capital Bank had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million. equities analysts expect that Farmers Capital Bank will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Farmers Capital Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.27” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/farmers-capital-bank-ffkt-given-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-27.html.

Farmers Capital Bank Company Profile

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Capital Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Capital Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.