Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.8757027466263 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

FMAO stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.45, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 9.67%. equities analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMAO. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other news, Director Steven Everhart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,471.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

