Farmland Partners (FPI) Receives News Impact Score of 0.09

News articles about Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Farmland Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1578652948304 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

FPI stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.01, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.08.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 2.08%. research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FPI. B. Riley decreased their price target on Farmland Partners from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmland Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns or has under contract over 166,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

